UN organization reports widespread warehouse looting in Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has raised alarm over large-scale looting of aid warehouses in Gaza. Thousands of individuals have reportedly broken into distribution centers to obtain essential supplies, including flour, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, exacerbating the already dire situation for residents. UNRWA Affairs director, Thomas White, expressed concern about the breakdown of civil order after three weeks of intense warfare and a tight blockade on Gaza. He highlighted multiple incidents of looting, including an aid facility in Deir al-Balah, which houses supplies brought in by humanitarian convoys from Egypt, that were targeted on Saturday.



The situation in Gaza has been further compounded by a near-complete loss of internet and cellular phone services, leaving residents feeling isolated and disconnected from their families and the wider world. As Israeli attacks escalated, there were reports of airstrikes near Gaza's largest hospital. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated on Friday that Hamas was using the Shifa Hospital as a central command center, with an extensive network of tunnels and bunkers underneath. The IDF's actions included cutting off Gaza's last remaining internet and telecommunications links and deploying ground forces to the Palestinian enclave.



MENAFN30102023000045015687ID1107331841