DLF Cyberhub's Active Gurugram And Findyourfit Host Electrifying Dance Fitness Session With Shwetambari Shetty

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 30th October 2023 – DLF CyberHub, one of Gurugram's leading retail destinations, is back with another edition of Active Gurugram to ignite the city. On the 29th of October, Active Gurugram in association with FindYourFit hosted an exhilarating Dance Fitness session led by the renowned Fitness expert, Shwetambari Shetty. FindYourFit is a wellness experiences platform that brings people together through fitness and sports events. The event witnessed an extraordinary level of energy and enthusiasm as fitness enthusiasts, and dance lovers flocked to participate and groove to the vibrant rhythms.



Shwetambari Shetty, a global sensation in the world of Dance Fitness, took the stage as the lead instructor, captivating the audience with her infectious energy and charismatic presence. Sharing her expertise in dance fitness, Shwetambari made the session accessible to everyone, from beginners to seasoned fitness enthusiasts. The crowd exuded high spirits as they followed Shwetambari's lead, swaying to the beats and sweating it out, all while having an absolute blast. The event was an extraordinary display of how fitness and dance can unite people in the pursuit of a healthier and more active lifestyle.



Prior to the Dance Fitness session, DLF CyberHub hosted an exclusive party on the 27th of October, in celebration of a decade of excellence. The“Feel the Beat” campaign was a special ode to DLF CyberHub's 10th year anniversary. The campaign after-party was a grand affair, graced by the presence of the most influential personalities from the city and beyond. This celebration showcased the extraordinary journey of DLF CyberHub over the last ten years, bringing together patrons, partners, and well-wishers in a vibrant celebration of their success. The event was a testament to the iconic status of DLF CyberHub as a dynamic hub of culture, cuisine, and entertainment in Gurugram.



"We're proud to celebrate a decade of unbridled success and relentless innovation, in the company of our cherished patrons and esteemed partners. DLF CyberHub has undeniably evolved into an indispensable cornerstone of Gurugram's social and cultural fabric, and as we stand at this significant juncture, we are resolute in continuing our journey, offering unparalleled experiences to our visitors," said Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director of DLF Retail.



DLF CyberHub's association with FindYourFit and the Dance Fitness session with Shwetambari Shetty and the grand 10th Anniversary celebration are just the latest in a series of exciting events and experiences offered by this iconic destination. Gurugram residents and visitors can expect more innovative and entertaining offerings in the future.





About DLF CyberHub



DLF CyberHub is spread across a sprawling 4.55 Lac sq. ft., a holistic retail experience destination for its customers having over 64 F&B and 25 retail outlets (kiosks included). Over the years, the F&B category itself has evolved in terms of presenting varied offerings across formats like Fine Dine, QSR's, Bars, Cafes etc., and with a larger bouquet of different formats and cuisines within the F&B category, CYBERHUB is today one of the iconic destinations in the region. Evolving into a 'highstreet' destination, It is also home to flagship stores of some of the leading retailers, such as Uniqlo, Decathlon, Nike, Levi's, Skechers, Crocs, Hamleys, Modern Bazaar, and Marks & Spencer etc., to name a few. CYBERHUB has become an ideal destination for art and cultural shows, media launches, displays, and lifestyle shoots.





