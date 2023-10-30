Decree Issued Accepting Minister Of Public Works Resignation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) - A decree No 204. 2023 was issued Monday accepting the resignation of Minister of Public Works Dr. Amani Buqamaz. Further, another decree No. 205. 2023 was issued appointing the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassim Mohammad Al-Ostath as Acting Minister of Public Works. (end) jy

