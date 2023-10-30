Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Indian Pres. Over Train Collision Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA)-- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday sent a cable to the President of India Droupadi Murmu expressing wholehearted condolences over the tragic accident of two trains collision in southeast India. His Highness expressed deepest sympathy over the accident in district of Andhra Pradesh, which left many dead and others injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.(end) kda

