Kuwait PM Condoles With Indian Pres. Over Train Collision Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday sent a cable to the President of India Droupadi Murmu expressing deepest sympathy over the train accident in district of Andhra Pradesh southeast India.(pick up previous) kda

