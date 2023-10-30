EU Sends More Aid For Afghanistan's Quake Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- An EU Humanitarian Air Bridge to Herat in Afghanistan landed Monday, bringing 92 tons of essential supplies to help the affected population from the recent earthquakes.

Of the total cargo, the EU has donated 57 tons from its own stocks in Dubai, consisting of blankets and winterization kits for tents. Another 20 tons of medicines were transported for the World Health Organization, and 15 tons of food were delivered for the World Food Programme, the European Commission said in a statement.

A second and third flight are planned to follow shortly from Brindisi and Dubai to Herat and Kabul. They will be gathering in-kind contributions from Ireland, Italy and EU Humanitarian Partners' relief items. France is also reinforcing the transport and warehousing capacity of the aid.

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said: "In the aftermath of the recent devastating series of earthquakes in Afghanistan, the EU stands resolute in extending our assistance and support to the Afghan people in need. "

After the first earthquake hit Afghanistan on 7 October, together with the planned flights, total EU support in response to the earthquake amounts to 4.5 million euro (USD 4.7 million), he

nk











MENAFN30102023000071011013ID1107331829