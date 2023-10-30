Movano Health To Launch The Evie Ring On November 20

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Company will begin taking orders for the smart ring designed for women's health through its commercial site in time for Black Friday

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Movano Health

(Nasdaq: MOVE ), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medical and consumer devices and makers of the Evie Ring , today announced its launch plans for the Evie Ring, the smart ring designed for women's health.

Beginning on November 20, customers will be able to place an order for the Evie Ring exclusively through for a retail price of $269 and no subscription fee. The ring will be available in sizes 5 – 12 and customers may elect to receive a complimentary sizing kit with their purchase.

The Evie Ring provides trusted health information for every woman at every stage. The ring measures health and wellness metrics including heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep stages, activity levels, and menstrual cycles. The unique app experience is personalized to the user based on their specific health goals and provides healthy ranges rather than scoring activity or fitness performance. It also shares custom insights that draw data-based connections between how someone is feeling and their health data. The smart ring is designed to be flexible and accommodate swelling without compromising on style.

Movano Health has continued to make significant progress in its commercialization efforts that underscores its readiness to deliver a compelling product, including:



The

Evie Ring and App are testing well, effectively analyzing data and delivering clear and actionable insights.

The Company's manufacturing partner is fully online and production processes are in place to ensure scalability.

A new commercial website at

will go live on November 20.

Movano Health is working closely with the FDA to navigate the regulatory process for medical device clearances following its first 510(k) submission earlier this year.

The Company began another round of testing the Evie Ring in October with a major health insurer and a leading remote patient monitoring company. Movano Health is preparing to exhibit and showcase the Evie Ring at CES 2024.

For more information on the Evie Ring, visit

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq:

MOVE ) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers and their healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes. For more information on Movano Health, visit

