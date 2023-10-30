PAAMCO PRISMA JOINS ARCESIUM TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PAAMCO Prisma Selects Arcesium to Strengthen Treasury, Margin, and Collateral Operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium LLC, a leading global financial technology firm, announced today that alternative investment firm, PAAMCO Prisma, chose Arcesium's Treasury Suite to optimize its treasury management. Arcesium's treasury capabilities are designed to provide enhanced transparency and control over PAAMCO Prisma's collateral management and securities lending. With advanced margin replication and simulation strategies, Arcesium's solutions are engineered to enable PAAMCO Prisma to optimize multi-asset collateral allocation for their multi-strategy platform, Molecule.

"For Molecule to continue to seek to maximize returns per unit of risk taken, we must combine an intense focus on costs with capital efficiency and optimization," said a spokesperson at PAAMCO Prisma. "Arcesium's robust Treasury Suite has already led to improved capital management and time savings. The margin simulator solution is an incredibly valuable resource for the team and we are excited about the future of our partnership with Arcesium."

Arcesium's Treasury Suite is built to empower fund managers to optimize funding decisions across their prime brokers, swap counterparties, and other third parties. Engineered to provide clients with a central location to oversee treasury functions, Arcesium's configurable technology produces a transparent view of complex margin calculations and financial agreements. Users can manage exposure and funding sources, supervise counterparties, evaluate and execute yield enhancement opportunities, and automate collateral management processes from a comprehensive platform. Sleeve reporting offers insight into exposure, margin, and trade-date cash, while sleeve margin simulations enable clients to evaluate margin netting benefits.

"We've designed our capabilities to deliver configurable solutions that modernize treasury management," said David Nable, Head of Client and Partner Development at Arcesium. "Our Treasury Suite does exactly that by delivering independent, accurate, and insightful solutions. We're thrilled to work with PAAMCO Prisma to optimize their operations and help address their most pressing challenges."

Arcesium is a global financial technology delivering pre- and post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional asset managers, and private equity firms. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex tasks and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $677 billion in global client AUM with a staff of over 1,950 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle.

PAAMCO Prisma has over 20 years of experience as a hedge fund investor. Their focus is on providing good outcomes for their investors by creating an environment for investment talent to deliver strong alpha opportunities in a structure that strives to maximize returns and minimize drawdowns at the lowest cost.

