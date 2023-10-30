Advanced Battery Market To Reach USD 195.2 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Advanced Battery Market size was valued at USD 79.5 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 195.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.5%.

Advanced batteries are in high demand due to the shift towards electric vehicles and the growing use of portable electronics. Electric vehicles require batteries with high energy density, long cycle life, and fast charging capabilities. Similarly, the increasing use of smartphones, laptops, and other portable electronics has led to a need for advanced batteries that offer longer battery life and faster charging.

Advanced batteries face some challenges in their growth despite their potential to drive growth. Their higher cost than conventional batteries might limit their adoption in some markets. However, as production scales up and economies of scale are achieved, the cost of advanced batteries is expected to decrease. Safety risks are also a concern in the handling and designing of advanced batteries. Battery fires and explosions have raised concerns among regulators and consumers.

Advanced batteries are rechargeable batteries that use advanced technologies and materials to enhance their performance in terms of energy density, cycle life, safety, and environmental impact. They are used in portable electronics, electric vehicles, and grid-scale energy storage systems. Advanced batteries are crucial for adopting renewable energy sources and transitioning to a low-carbon economy. As demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems increases, the battery market is expected to grow.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The global advanced battery market has been segmented into battery type, applications, and region. The lithium-ion polymer battery is expected to dominate the market due to its high power density and efficient performance, making it ideal for widespread use in consumer electronics. The automotive and industrial battery sectors are also seeing an increase in demand, with electric vehicles driving the growth of the advanced battery market.

Buy This Research Report:

Advanced Battery Market Report Highlights:

The global advanced battery market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2032.

Advanced batteries have lower emissions, longer lifespan, and can efficiently store energy for later use. Favorable government policies and energy storage market growth will drive the market.

The Asia Pacific is leading the market with high adoption of electric vehicles in countries such as China and India, as well as a major industrial manufacturing hub.

Some prominent players in the advanced battery market report include PolyPlus Battery Company Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Pathion Inc., Panasonic, BYD Co. Ltd., Siemens, GS Yuasa Corporation, and Oxis Energy Ltd.

Industry Trends and Insights:

The New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization and the Government of NCT of Delhi in India have implemented a demonstration project to improve transportation efficiency.

Samsung SDI will supply Hyundai Motor with EV batteries for seven years starting in 2026, marking their first partnership in electric vehicle batteries.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

OR

Ask For Discount

Advanced Battery Market Segmentation:

By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion Polymer Battery, Advanced Lead Acid Battery, Sodium-Ion (Na-Ion) Batteries, Solid-State Batteries, Flow Batteries, and Others

By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive Battery, Energy Storage System, and Industrial Battery

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail:

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2023 to 2032

Logistics Automation Market 2023 to 2032

Automotive Sunroof Market 2023 to 2032

Drone Taxi Market 2023 to 2032

Luxury Car Market 2023 to 2032





Forklift Market

Logistics Market

4PL Logistics Market

Automotive Lighting Market

Armored Vehicle Market

Mobility as a Service Market

Electric Car Market

Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Vehicle Tracking System Market

Autonomous Vehicle Market

Intelligent Transportation System Market

Cold Chain Equipment Market E-Fat Bike Market





Tags Advanced Battery Advanced Battery Market Advanced Battery Market Size Advanced Battery Market Value Related Links