Orion Energy Systems Announces Release Of BABA Act-Compliant LED Lighting Fixtures

These new BABA Act-compliant LED lighting fixtures deliver DesignLights Consortium® efficiency while exceeding the Buy American Requirement established by the BABA Act. By incorporating Orion's BABA Act-compliant lighting fixtures in lighting infrastructure projects, non-Federal entity end users such as state governments, local governments, and public institutions of higher education, become eligible to receive federal funding through The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

"We take pride in being a leader in American manufacturing and innovation within the lighting industry," stated Michael Jenkins, Orion CEO. "Our latest line of LED lighting fixtures that comply with the BABA Act not only guarantees our customers with high-quality, energy-efficient products but also unlocks federal funding opportunities that can significantly increase their ROI and sustainability."

For more information about Orion and its new range of BABA Act-compliant LED lighting fixtures, please visit our website or visit us at booth 790 at the Society of American Military Engineers 2023 Federal Small Business Conference in San Antonio, Texas from November 1-3, 2023, to view these products in person.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at .

