US deals with employment issues due to Ukrainian aids

(MENAFN) Despite a substantial influx of United States taxpayer funds to Ukraine over the past two years, aimed at bolstering military capabilities, NBC News reports that this financial flow has not translated into job creation or economic gains for Americans. Since February of the previous year, over USD44 billion has been allocated to United States defense contractors for military aid to Kiev. However, these companies have been slow in hiring American workers to meet the heightened demand. Experts in the defense industry suggest that it may take several more years for arms manufacturers to reach production levels that have a meaningful impact on the broader economy, citing challenges such as supply chain disruptions, a tight labor market, and an inconsistent production system.



RTX Corp. (formerly Raytheon) recently voiced concerns about difficulties in sourcing both raw materials and skilled workers in an earnings report. Despite securing a USD3 billion contract to replenish the United States weapons inventory and anticipating an additional USD4 billion over the next two years, CEO Greg Hayes noted that it could take two to three years to fulfill the order.



Lockheed Martin also projected only a marginal increase in revenue for 2023, even with a surge in demand for its Javelin and HIMARS missile systems in Ukraine. While the company hired 2,000 individuals last year and has 900 openings in its missile and fire control division, just 40 of those positions were based at the factory responsible for manufacturing the systems destined for Ukraine.



