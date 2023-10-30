Hills Dental & Implant Centre Receives Glowing Review From Dental Patient In Castle Hill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hills Dental & Implant Centre - com/ , a leading dental practice in Castle Hill, is delighted to receive high praise from dental patient Samar Elmansy for the exceptional care provided by Principal Dentist Dr. Ahmed Wahba during a recent wisdom teeth removal procedure.Samar Elmansy, a satisfied patient of Hills Dental & Implant Centre, shared their positive experience after undergoing the removal of both upper and lower left-side wisdom teeth in a single appointment. The procedure, known for its potential discomfort, was remarkably pain-free, leaving Samar impressed and relieved.Reflecting on the experience, Samar Elmansy explained that she had a great experience with Dr. Ahmed Wahba when he removed both of her upper and lower left-side wisdom teeth in the same appointment today. The procedure went smoothly and was surprisingly not painful. Dr. Wahba's constant concern for her comfort was evident as he consistently checked in with her and provided the breaks she needed.Dr. Ahmed Wahba, Principal Dentist at Hills Dental & Implant Centre, takes pride in prioritising patient comfort and well-being during all dental procedures. He emphasises a patient-centric approach, ensuring that individuals feel relaxed and at ease throughout their visit.Dr. Wahba shared his perspective on the importance of patient comfort in dental care, stating, "At Hills Dental & Implant Centre, team members are committed to providing the highest level of dental care with a strong focus on patient comfort. The team understands that dental procedures can be daunting for some, and the goal is to make every visit as painless and stress-free as possible."In addition to Dr. Wahba's expertise, Samar Elmansy praised the clinic's comfortable environment and the supportive and friendly assistance provided by Zainab, the clinic's assistant. Elmansy's positive comments further highlight the practice's commitment to offering a welcoming and reassuring atmosphere for patients.Samar Elmansy concluded the review with a heartfelt recommendation, saying, "The clinic itself was comfortable, and the assistant (Zainab) was very supportive and friendly, making the overall experience even better. Highly recommend his services."As Hills Dental & Implant Centre continues to prioritise patient comfort and well-being, Dr. Wahba expressed optimism about the future outlook of the practice. "Team members continually strive to improve the patient experience and provide the best dental care possible. The commitment to excellence will remain unwavering as the team looks forward to serving the community," he stated.Hills Dental & Implant Centre is located at 6/1 Terminus St, Castle Hill, NSW 2154. Patients can book an appointment by contacting them at 02 9659 1222 or via email at .

