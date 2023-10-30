Rain Of Varying Intensity Observed In Different Parts Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Rain of varying intensity continued to be observed in the Central and Southern areas, said Qatar Meteorology Department.

Weather images show cloudy formation and scattered rain which could be thundery in some parts, including Doha. The department warned motorists to be extra careful while driving in such weather conditions and also requested them to avoid using mobile phones at such times.



Social media users shared videos and pictures of the weather conditions.

In a previous alert the department had warned that Monday and Tuesday, October 30-31, 2023, the country will receive rain.



