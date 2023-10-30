TEDPIX records gain of over 20,000 points on Monday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Monday, the TEDPIX, the benchmark index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), recorded a gain of 20,262 points, which is equivalent to a 1.03 percent increase, reaching a level of 1,981,572.



The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) is the most significant among the four stock exchanges in Iran, with the other three being the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



In a message issued to mark the New Year, Majid Eshqi, the Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), highlighted the actions taken by the organization in the past year and outlined the SEO's priorities and key plans for the year 1402.



In his message, the official wrote: “The Securities and Exchange Organization has always tried to lay the ground for the continuation of sustainable growth and increase the efficiency of the capital market by carrying out structural reforms, and in this regard, five key programs are prioritized indirect investment development: In the past year, a good amount of diversity was created in indirect investment instruments, especially investment funds, and we continue to focus on deepening these new and efficient instruments and promoting them for investors.”



“Creating a platform for transparent and diverse financing: By defining technical and legal infrastructures to facilitate micro and macro financing by the private and non-governmental sectors, a new chapter of financing projects and businesses was established, and the government was able to implement its plan to transfer the shares of companies along with the transfer of operational management without harming the capital market. The initial offering of shares of businesses based on new technologies was also a big step towards the financing of knowledge-based companies, which will be followed seriously in the current year in a higher volume and of course according to the market capacities,” he added.



He also declared: “Smart regulation and monitoring: The organization's new approach in smart and preventive monitoring, along with the launch of systems for speeding up the handling of complaints, promises a new move that will greatly help to reduce violations in this market by formulating the necessary regulations in the amendment of the stock market law.”



He went on to say: “Revision of the regulatory infrastructure: Due to the necessity of implementing professional and uncomplicated principles and rules in the direction of the sustainable development of the capital market, in addition to the measures taken in order to amend the corporate governance guidelines for publishers and the guidelines for identifying and reporting the confidential information holders in the organization, some reforms, which need the changes in the stock market law, have also been considered in cooperation with the legislator, which will definitely ensure the long-term interests of the capital market.”



He concluded: “Derivative market development: Some basic measures in the field of capital market infrastructure and also in the field of designing derivative instruments with the aim of making the market two-way and providing risk management instruments for market participants were implemented in the past year, and therefore there is full readiness and determination to make these efforts come to fruition with the introduction of new derivative instruments, especially in the stock market, from the beginning of this year.”

