Israeli troops spread deeper into Gaza, threatening safe zones, hospitals

(MENAFN) In a worrisome escalation of the conflict, Israeli troops and armored units have intensified their push into northern and central Gaza. This move has raised concerns as United Nations officials and medical staff report that airstrikes are dangerously close to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge, along with thousands of injured individuals.



Disturbing video footage obtained by the Associated Press depicts an Israeli tank and bulldozer obstructing Gaza's main north-south highway, which the Israeli military had previously advised Palestinians to use as an escape route from the expanding ground offensive. The footage captures a car approaching an earth barrier erected across the road, with a tank positioned behind a small building. When the car halts and reverses its course, the tank seemingly opens fire, resulting in an explosion engulfing the vehicle. A journalist recording the scene from another car frantically flees in terror, shouting, "Go back! Go back!" as an ambulance and other vehicles approach. The Gaza Health Ministry later confirmed that three people lost their lives in the targeted car.



As Israeli forces advance, they now surround Gaza City and the neighboring regions of northern Gaza, creating an increasingly dire situation. This development raises concerns for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians residing in the north, who may find their escape routes cut off if the north-south highway remains blocked. Alarming statistics reveal that approximately 117,000 displaced individuals have sought refuge in hospitals across northern Gaza, alongside thousands of patients and medical staff. These people are holding onto the hope that medical facilities will remain safe from airstrikes, according to UN data.



While many residents complied with Israel's directives to relocate to the southern part of the besieged territory, numerous individuals opted to stay behind due to Israel's bombardment of targets even within designated safe zones. The toll of Palestinian casualties has now exceeded 8,000, with the majority being women and children, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry. This death toll is unprecedented in the decades-long history of Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Over 1.4 million people in Gaza have been displaced from their homes, leaving the region in a state of crisis and turmoil.

