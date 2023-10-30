Increasing candy prices haunt Halloween shoppers for 2nd year

(MENAFN) With Halloween just around the corner, U.S. shoppers are in for another fright, and it's not just from spooky costumes and haunted houses. For the second consecutive year, they are grappling with double-digit inflation in the candy aisle, and there's little respite in sight. Candy and gum prices have surged by an average of 13 percent this month compared to last October, a figure that dwarfs the 6 percent increase in overall grocery prices, according to Datasembly, a retail price tracking agency. This surge follows a 14 percent price hike in candy and gum during October 2022.



The alarming increase in candy prices is causing consternation among consumers. Jessica Weathers, a small business owner from Shiloh, Illinois, expressed her astonishment, saying, "The price of candy has gotten to be outrageous. It doesn't make sense to me to spend USD100 on candy." Weathers typically stocks up on candy for trick-or-treaters and various events at school and church. However, this year, she opted for just two bags and is contemplating turning off her porch light on Halloween night when her supply runs out.



Many consumers are also adapting to the price surge by changing their purchasing habits. Numerator, a market research firm, revealed that about one-third of U.S. consumers intend to switch to value or store brands when buying candy for Halloween this year.



The primary factor contributing to these soaring prices is adverse weather conditions. Cocoa prices, in particular, have hit 44-year highs due to heavy rains in West Africa, which significantly limited cocoa production last fall. Presently, El Nino conditions are causing dryness in the region, and these conditions are expected to persist well into the spring.



Dan Sadler, the principal of client insights for Circana, a market research firm, suggested that there may be no relief in sight at least through the first half of 2024. Kelly Goughary, a senior research analyst with Gro Intelligence, an agricultural analytics firm, pointed out that Ivory Coast, responsible for roughly 40 percent of global cocoa production, is currently grappling with one of its worst droughts since 2003. Moreover, global sugar prices are at a 12-year high, partly driven by India's ban on sugar exports following damage to the harvest from monsoon rains. Thailand is also facing a decline in sugar production.



These escalating costs, coupled with rising labor expenses, packaging costs, and ingredient prices such as peanuts, have led to higher prices across various candy categories. Discount grocery chain Aldi, for example, is advertising a 250-piece variety pack of Mars Inc. chocolate bars, including Milky Way, Twix, and Snickers, for USD24.98. In contrast, just two years ago, the same package was offered at USD19.54.



Hershey Co. has also hiked its prices by 7 percent or more in each of the last seven quarters. The impact of these price increases has started to show, with Hershey's North American confectionary sales volumes declining by 1 percent during the July-September period. The company's President and CEO, Michele Buck, acknowledged the strains on consumers' budgets, emphasizing the importance of value and affordability. Hershey is now attempting to meet consumers' needs by offering value options and a variety of price points.



As Halloween approaches, the increasing cost of candy is posing challenges for consumers and manufacturers alike, raising concerns about the impact of inflation on holiday traditions and indulgences.

