Spanish official claims EU might become complicit in ‘genocide’

(MENAFN) Spanish Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra has called on European leaders to take immediate action against Israel in light of the intensified conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Belarra urged leaders to consider severing diplomatic ties and imposing economic sanctions, while also advocating for the prosecution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes. She emphasized the need for swift intervention to prevent European complicity in what she described as a potential genocide.



The latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry indicate that over 8,000 Palestinians, including 3,342 children, have lost their lives since the onset of Israel's air campaign. In response to an unprecedented Hamas raid and numerous rocket strikes earlier this month, approximately 1,400 individuals lost their lives, and 230 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).



Minister Belarra underscored the severity of the situation by highlighting the termination of internet and telephone services in Gaza, asserting that this move aims to allow Israel to carry out actions without facing consequences. She warned against inaction, stating that failing to act effectively makes Europe complicit in the crisis. Belarra further argued that Israel's belief in international alliances ensuring its impunity necessitates a strong and immediate response from the European Union.



