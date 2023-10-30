Ukraine continues to be focal point for international community

(MENAFN) In light of recent developments in the Middle East, Ukraine continues to be a focal point for the international community. This assertion was made by Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during an interview with a TV channel. He made this statement following the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors in Malta, as reported by a Ukrainian news agency.



“What is happening in the Middle East is certainly in focus now. But, it is important that Ukraine has been in the central focus today. We spoke of the war in Ukraine, and the crises that had arisen from it,” Yermak declared.



According to his remarks, Russian aggression has disrupted the previous framework of global security. This disruption has been evident in the inadequacy of institutions like the Red Cross in ameliorating the conditions of Ukrainian prisoners of war and deported children.



It's worth noting that on October 28-29, 2023, Malta played host to the third meeting focused on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, involving national security and foreign policy advisors.

