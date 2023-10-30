Ferrari ventures into cryptocurrency payments starts in United States

(MENAFN) Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari has made a bold move by accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment for its high-end vehicles in the United States. The company has plans to expand this payment option to Europe in response to requests from its affluent clientele. While many blue-chip companies have avoided cryptocurrency due to the volatility of digital tokens, Ferrari has taken the plunge, opening up the possibility of using cryptocurrency to purchase their iconic cars.



It's essential to note that most companies have shied away from cryptocurrencies, primarily Bitcoin, due to their erratic price swings, making them impractical for conducting regular commerce. Additionally, inconsistent regulations and the substantial energy consumption associated with cryptocurrency mining have been deterrents to broader cryptocurrency adoption for transactions. Tesla, for instance, initially accepted Bitcoin as payment in 2021 but discontinued the option due to environmental concerns raised by CEO Elon Musk.



However, Ferrari's Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, highlighted the efforts made by cryptocurrencies to reduce their carbon footprint through the introduction of new software and a greater reliance on renewable energy sources. He emphasized Ferrari's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality along its entire value chain by 2030.



Ferrari's decision to embrace cryptocurrency payments came as a response to market demand and requests from both customers and dealers, many of whom have invested in cryptocurrencies. Some of these clients are relatively new investors who have accumulated wealth through cryptocurrency investments, while others are traditional investors looking to diversify their portfolios. By introducing cryptocurrency payments, Ferrari aims to connect with a broader range of potential customers who may have the means to afford a Ferrari but have not previously engaged with the brand.



Although some cryptocurrencies, like Ether, have made strides in improving their energy efficiency, Bitcoin remains a subject of criticism due to its energy-intensive mining process. While Ferrari didn't specify the number of cars it expects to sell through cryptocurrency transactions, it emphasized that its order backlog is robust and extends well into 2025. The company views this foray into cryptocurrency payments as a way to explore new avenues and engage with a wider audience.



Ferrari, which delivered over 1,800 cars to its Americas region, encompassing the US, in the first half of this year, is committed to expanding this payment option to Europe by the first quarter of the next year. Subsequently, they plan to introduce it to other regions where cryptocurrency transactions are legally accepted. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa constitute Ferrari's largest region, accounting for 46 percent of the company's total car shipments in the first half of this year. With cryptocurrency adoption gaining momentum, Ferrari's foray into this space may prove to be an innovative move that allows the brand to tap into a new market segment while providing added convenience to its clientele.

