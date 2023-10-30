HVAC Cleaning Services Market To Hit US$ 17.4 Billion At A CAGR Of ~ 4.3% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global HVAC cleaning services market exhibited a growth rate of 3.5% during the historical period of 2017-2021 and reached a market valuation of US$ 11.4 billion in 2022. During the forecast period 2022-2032, the market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% and reach US$ 17.4 billion by the end of 2032.

HVAC cleaning services accounted for around 10% share of total enterprise spending on maintenance and cleaning services, which, over the coming years, is likely to experience a momentary transition. HVAC companies are providing cleaning and maintenance services as a bundled package, and as a result, separate spending by enterprises is shrinking.

Market Drivers:



Growing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ): Increasing awareness of the importance of indoor air quality and its impact on health has driven demand for HVAC cleaning services. Poor IAQ can lead to various health issues, making consumers and businesses more proactive in maintaining clean HVAC systems.Health and Safety Regulations: Stringent regulations and standards related to indoor air quality and HVAC system cleanliness have led to increased demand for professional cleaning services to ensure compliance. Non-compliance can result in fines and legal issues.Energy Efficiency: Maintaining clean HVAC systems can improve their energy efficiency. As energy costs rise and environmental concerns grow, many organizations are investing in HVAC cleaning services to reduce energy consumption and lower operating costs.HVAC System Longevity: Regular cleaning and maintenance of HVAC systems can extend their lifespan. This factor is critical for businesses looking to protect their investments and reduce capital expenditures on replacements.Increased Construction Activity: The construction of new buildings, as well as renovation and remodeling projects, has expanded the potential client base for HVAC cleaning services. New installations often require cleaning to ensure the systems are free from construction debris.

Competitive landscape:

The market comprises both large and small enterprises offering HVAC cleaning services. The market is expected to rise over the coming period with the introduction of advanced technologies enabling efficient cleaning services along with consumer-focused services.

For instance:



In January 2021, Milagrow introduced an air duct cleaning robot, which is the first ever robot duct cleaner robot in India. The robot is installed with free telescopic cleaning arms, a viper, an omni-directional wheel, and a camera for 360-degree maneuverability. In March 2022, Filterbuy , a leading supplier of air filters in the residential and commercial sector, announced the Filterbuy Local services. The company will provide home and business owners on-site air duct cleaning as well as dry vent cleaning services. The company will offer these services in Central Alabama and Southeast Florida and is expected to expand its footprint across the United States.

Fact has provided detailed information about the providers of HVAC cleaning services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of HVAC Cleaning Services Industry Research

· By Service:



Chimney Cleaning Services

Ventilation Duct & Hood Cleaning Services

Microbial control Others (not classified elsewhere)

· By End User:



Commercial

Residential Industrial

· By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

