Psyllium Market To Hit US$ 679.39 Million By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global psyllium market is valued at US$ 281.77 million in 2023. The market is projected to expand swiftly at a CAGR of 9.2% and reach US$ 679.39 million by the end of 2033.

Rising awareness of various benefits of healthy eating habits is estimated to positively impact demand for psyllium around the world. Dietary concerns among many people are predicted to lead to the rising demand for functional food products that include psyllium. The pharmaceutical value of certain gel-forming psyllium to treat different health conditions, including diarrhea and IDBs (Inflammatory Bowel Diseases) is contributing to its increased demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global psyllium market stands at US$ 281.77 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for psyllium is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2033.

The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 679.39 million by the end of 2033.

Sales of psyllium in China are projected to reach US$ 135.20 million by the end of the forecast period.

Demand for psyllium in dietary supplements is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 452.5 million by the end of 2033.

The United Kingdom market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033. Sales of psyllium in India are set to surge ahead at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2033.

“ Growing use of psyllium as a base in various personal care products is predicted to drive market growth. The food and refreshment industry also use s psyllium to enhanc e the fiber content of its products , ” says a Fact analyst.

Gr owing Demand for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals:

There has been a noteworthy increase in the demand for psyllium because of its versatile properties and various applications. The rising traction for functional food varieties along with the growing demand for nutraceuticals, including psyllium, is predicted to generate lucrative opportunities for key players.

The psyllium market is expanding at a significant rate owing to the pharmacological and medicinal properties of its products. In the present world, psyllium is acting as one of the prominent therapies to cure multiple illnesses including, diabetes, colon diseases, provocative guts, and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs). Moreover, rising interest in natural cures along with increasing mindfulness toward solid eating habits is estimated to widen the horizon for industry players over the coming decade.

Competitive landscape:

Leading suppliers of psyllium are focusing on providing more effective, user-friendly, and natural products to target end users. They are investing in numerous R&D activities to provide psyllium products with clean labels and natural ingredients. Maintaining supply chain systems, ensuring product standards, etc., are some other noteworthy aspects that are projected to help industry players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Companies Profiled:



Balisana Isabgol

JYOT Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

Ispasen Remedies

Metamucil

Nature's Way

Premcem Gums Pvt. Ltd.

NOW Foods

K V Agro Products Ltd. Natren

Segmentation of Psyllium Industry Research:



By Product Type :



Seeds

Husks

By Form :



Powder



Capsules



Granules

Wafers

By Origin :



Organic

Non-organic

By Application :



Dietary Supplements



Healthcare



Pharmaceuticals



Animal Feed



Cosmetics & Personal Care

Industrial

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

