Sam Bankman-Fried testifies in high-stakes trial

(MENAFN) In a hushed federal courtroom, tension was palpable as the defense called Sam Bankman-Fried, known as SBF, to the stand. All eyes were fixed on the cryptocurrency luminary as he rose to his feet, took an oath, and began to speak in his familiar boyish voice. The key question hung in the air, "Did you defraud anyone?" posed his lawyer, Mark Cohen. Without hesitation, Bankman-Fried responded, "No, I did not." The jury listened intently as he embarked on his narrative of the FTX empire's collapse.



Over the course of the next five hours, Bankman-Fried presented himself as a detached CEO who did not delve into coding or oversee Alameda, his affiliated hedge fund. He admitted to having limited knowledge of the company's terms of service, stating, "I wish I had a better understanding than I did; I wasn't entirely sure what was happening." Yet, he did not shy away from acknowledging that "a lot of people got hurt," and that he had made mistakes.



The charges against Bankman-Fried carry the weight of potentially decades in prison. He is accused of directing the transfer of FTX customer funds into Alameda Research for risky investments, political contributions, and expensive properties just before both companies declared bankruptcy. In the face of mounting opposition, Bankman-Fried decided to testify in his own defense at his criminal trial.



Regardless of the outcome of the trial, Bankman-Fried's testimony will be remembered as a pivotal moment in the dramatic downfall of one of the most prominent figures in the corporate world. The case against him alleges orchestration of one of the largest frauds in history.



The testimony delivered on a Friday served as the much-anticipated climax of a month-long trial in Lower Manhattan. Bankman-Fried's testimony essentially rehashed the claim that the entire debacle was a mistake. He sought to cast doubt on the testimonies of his former colleagues and friends, including Alameda's CEO Caroline Ellison, FTX's former head of engineering Nishad Singh, and exchange co-founder Gary Wang. All three had pleaded guilty to fraud and cooperated with prosecutors, maintaining that Bankman-Fried was the one calling the shots in the misuse of customer funds.



Bankman-Fried testified that he had urged Ms. Ellison to hedge Alameda's positions, but his advice went unheeded. He recounted a crucial moment in June 2022 when she expressed concerns about the hedge fund's solvency, and he was informed that there was an USD8 billion "bug" that had led to an overestimation of Alameda's liabilities. Ellison later clarified that the corrected net asset value of Alameda stood between USD8 billion and USD10 billion.

