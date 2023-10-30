Chiq's New Brand Proposition Is Set To Merge Innovation With Style

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new brand proposition that will be highlighted throughout its marketing efforts,

CHiQ proudly establishes the Smart with Style concept. CHiQ will focus on future developments revolving around ceaseless innovation combined with refined design. The Smart with Style concept aims to reflect CHiQ's dedication to bringing ever-evolving cutting-edge technology to create smart homes, with style.



CHiQ focuses on core values defining its persona, identity, and purpose: refined design, ceaseless innovation, and superior quality. The Smart with Style concept was born out of these core values in mind, and that is how they move forward with excellence in their products and services. The Smart with Style concept will be the ruling point of CHiQ's entire marketing strategy and existence, positioning itself to be the smart home appliances brand that appeals to everyone interested in upgrading their home experience with up-to-date technology and contemporary design.

Since 2017, CHiQ has been introduced in the Australian market as an independent brand and in the European and Southeast Asian markets. Now, CHiQ has penetrated over 40 countries and regions with business scopes that cover major economies worldwide such as the European Union, ASEAN, Central and South America, the Middle East, Africa, South Korea, and many more. The brand has established solid cooperative relationships with many internationally renowned enterprises together and has entered main offline channels in Australia, South Korea and many more. CHiQ has entered over 30 mainstream e-commerce platforms around the world including Amazon in Europe, Lazada, and Shopee in Southeast Asia. CHiQ has created a comprehensive landscape of smart home appliances ranging from TV sets, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, monitors, and more.

In recent years, CHiQ has been awarded the "Most Satisfied Customers Refrigerators" by Canstar Blue, and the "Highly Commended Award for Best Freezer Brand" by Finder where both are authoritative review organizations from Australia. These appliances have long been on the best-selling lists of Amazon in Germany and France, and CHiQ has repeatedly achieved first place in TV category sales on Shopee, Indonesia's leading e-commerce platform.

CHiQ is the individual brand of Changhong. In December 2022, Changhong won a place in the world's 500 most influential brands. To focus more on the technological and human connection between its products and consumers, CHiQ will continue to strive to create and offer better-value intelligent products to the world.

