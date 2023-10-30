               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Immuron CEO Steven Lydeamore Presented At Ausbioinvest


10/30/2023 7:35:09 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to advise our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore, presented at AusBioInvest 2023 on Monday, October 30th in the 9.40am – 10 session (AEST) at the Park Hyatt, Melbourne, Australia.

A copy of the presentation being made at AusBioInvest 2023 is available on the Company's website.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COM P ANY CON T ACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit:




Tags Immuron Immuron Limited IMRN IMC CEO Presentation Related Links
  • Immuron Limited

MENAFN30102023004107003653ID1107331578

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search