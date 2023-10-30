Immuron CEO Steven Lydeamore Presented At Ausbioinvest

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to advise our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore, presented at AusBioInvest 2023 on Monday, October 30th in the 9.40am – 10 session (AEST) at the Park Hyatt, Melbourne, Australia.



A copy of the presentation being made at AusBioInvest 2023 is available on the Company's website.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COM P ANY CON T ACT:

Steven Lydeamore

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254



About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit:

Immuron Limited





