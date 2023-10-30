Oil prices fall ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a dip on Monday as investors directed their focus towards the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy meeting. Brent, the global benchmark for a significant portion of the world's oil, saw a decrease of 1.08 percent to USD89.50 per barrel at 11:01 AM UAE time. In parallel, West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude, also faced a decline of 1.38 percent to reach USD84.36 per barrel.



Amidst these fluctuations, the National Bank of Kuwait offered insights in a research note on Sunday, highlighting positive indicators that have kindled hopes for a soft economic landing. These include better-than-expected business activity, encouraging retail sales, and positive employment figures in the United States. Notably, publicly traded corporations reported favorable earnings, signifying the resilience of consumers and the US economy even in the face of challenges such as high interest rates, surging energy prices, and mounting geopolitical tensions.



The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to convene on October 31 and November 1, and market analysts widely anticipate the central bank will maintain its current interest rates. This outlook was reinforced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent remarks, indicating that the central bank is inclined to retain current interest rates at the upcoming November meeting, while keeping the door open to potential future adjustments. The Fed has already raised interest rates 11 times to their current range, falling between 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, aiming to curb inflation without pushing the economy into a recession.



In a separate context, China, the world's second-largest economy and the largest importer of crude oil, is expected to release its manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) for October during this week. China's economic recovery, which had started losing momentum in the second quarter due to a property market slowdown and reduced consumer spending, picked up again in the third quarter. The government implemented stimulus measures to rekindle growth, resulting in a 4.9 percent year-on-year growth in the country's gross domestic product for the third quarter.



Last week, oil prices saw a minor decrease following US airstrikes on two Iranian-linked sites in Syria, sparking concerns about the possibility of an escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict into a broader regional confrontation.

