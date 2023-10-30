Nordic Urinary Catheters Market Size To Surpass USD 111.1 Million By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.2%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nordic urinary catheters market is expected to touch USD 111.1 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. . The number of people, especially the elderly population, suffering from urinary incontinence is increasing every year, which is predicted to boost the Nordic urinary catheter market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM displays this information in its research report titled“Nordic Urinary Catheters Market, 2023-2030.”

Request a Sample PDF:

Key Industry Development : .June 2022: Hollister Inc. received a three-year group purchasing contract with Vizient, Inc. for its range of urological products, including the VaPro intermittent catheter. Key Takeaways:

According to a 2022 article from the Swedish Institute, approximately 20% of the 10.5 million Swedish citizens had exceeded the typical retirement age of 65.

As reported in a 2020 article by Family Practice, Danish women exhibited a prevalence rate of 46% for Urinary Incontinence (UI).

The market is categorized into indwelling catheters, intermittent catheters, and external catheters based on the type of product. In terms of geography, this market is divided into Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the remaining Nordic region.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: BACTIGUARD AB (Sweden), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Convatec Group PLC (U.K.), Hollister Incorporated (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) (U.S.), B. Braun SE (Germany), Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona) (Denmark)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 111.1 million Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 72.8 million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 158 Segments Covered By Product, Application, Gender, End-User, and Country/ Sub-Region





Browse Complete Report Details:





Segmentation:

Intermittent Catheters to Find Robust Use Due to Their Attractive Benefits

Based on product, the market is segmented into indwelling catheters, intermittent catheters, and external catheters. The intermittent catheters segment held a dominant Nordic urinary catheters market share in 2022 as these catheters offer benefits, such as reduced risk of Catheter-Acquired Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTIs).

Product Demand to Rise Owing to Increasing Cases of Urinary Incontinence

Based on application, the market is segmented into urinary incontinence, spinal cord injury, gynecology, benign prostatic hyperplasia, surgery, and others. The urinary incontinence segment dominated the Nordic market share in 2022 as the condition of urinary incontinence is rising among the elderly population, thereby boosting the demand for urinary catheters.

Catheters to be Widely Used Among Men Due to Growing Prevalence of Prostate Cancer

Based on gender, the market is segmented into male and female. The male segment dominated the market as the incidence of prostate cancer and other ailments is increasing considerably among men.

Rise in Patient Admissions to Increase Product Use Across Hospitals

Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, age care centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the Nordic urinary catheters market share as the number of patient admissions is increasing across these medical centers every year. The rising prevalence of urological disorders is also a key factor boosting the segment's growth.





Based on country/sub-region, the market is studied across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Rest of Nordic.

By Product



Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters External Catheters

By Application



Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injury

Gynecology

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Surgery Others

By Gender



Male Female

By End-User



Hospitals

Age Care Centres Others

By Country/ Sub-Region



Nordic

Sweden

Norway

Denmark

Finland Rest of Nordic





Quick Buy –

Driving factor:

Growing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence and Other Ailments to Boost Market Development

Urinary incontinence in men can be a result of medical ailments, such as diabetes, enlarged prostate, and Parkinson's disease. It can also happen after undergoing any kind of prostate surgery. Women can also experience urinary incontinence during pregnancy and after childbirth or while going through hormonal changes during menopause. These aspects are projected to increase the sales of urinary catheters in the Nordic region.

Country Insights



Sweden to Dominate Market Due to Growing Number of Surgeries

Sweden captured a dominant position in the Nordic market in 2022 due to factors, such as increasing number of surgeries, rising number of patient admissions, increasing hospital stays, and availability of favorable insurance policies.

Norway also held a major market share due to increased adoption of urinary catheters to meet medical needs, enhanced healthcare facilities, and focus on boosting the quality of life.

Competitive Landscape

Product Portfolios and Strong Brand Presence of Key Companies to Boost Their Market Dominance

The Nordic market has a notable presence of reputed companies, such as Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona), Coloplast A/S, B. Braun SE, BACTIGUARD, and ConvaTec, Inc. These companies are dominating the market due to their strong market presence and robust product portfolios. They also have a vast distribution networks and are launching innovative products.





FAQs

How big is the Nordic Urinary Catheters Market?

Nordic Urinary Catheters Market size is USD 72.8 million in 2023.

How fast is the Nordic Urinary Catheters Market growing?

The Nordic Urinary Catheters Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:





Related Links:

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Size, Share, Growth Industry Report.

Incontinence Care Products Market Share, Size, Demand, and Forecast.

Foley Catheters Market Size, Share, Growth Industry Report.

Urinary Catheter Market Share, Size, Demand, and Forecast.

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:



Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Cardiovascular Drugs Market

Hip Replacement Market

Eyewear Market

Anticoagulants Market

mHealth Apps Market

Antiepileptic Drugs Market

Hair Transplant Market

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market

Cosmetic Dentistry Market

Opioid Use Disorder Market

Insulin Pump Market

Pharmacovigilance Market

Advanced Wound Care Market

Advanced Wound Dressings Market

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Wound Care Market Prefilled Syringes Market





Tags Urinary Catheters Market Urinary Catheters Nordic Urinary Catheters Urinary Catheters Market Size Urinary Catheters Industry Related Links