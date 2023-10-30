Complete Solaria To Report Third Quarter 2023 Earnings On November 14, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The earnings press release will be followed by a webcast conference call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on November 14, 2023, to discuss the company's business updates, key milestones, and financial results.



Interested parties may access the live webcast call by registering via the following link: . The webcast link is also available on the Investor Relations section of Complete Solaria's website at . Please log in to the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

An archive version of the call will be available for one year on Complete Solaria's Investor Relations website at .

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and end-to-end customer offering, which includes financing, project fulfilment and customer service. Complete Solaria's digital platform together with premium solar products enable one-stop service for clean energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Complete Solaria, Inc.

Sioban Hickie

Phone: +1 (510) 270-2537



Source: Complete Solaria, Inc.

