Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0124 - RIKV 24 0320


10/30/2023 7:34:40 AM

Series RIKV 24 0124 RIKV 24 0320
Settlement Date 11/01/2023 11/01/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 19,000 18,440
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.810 / 9.596 96.365 / 9.700
Total Number of Bids Received 21 17
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 39,590 20,940
Total Number of Successful Bids 13 16
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 11 16
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.810 / 9.596 96.365 / 9.700
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.876 / 9.300 96.528 / 9.249
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.818 / 9.560 96.365 / 9.700
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.823 / 9.538 96.401 / 9.600
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.876 / 9.300 96.528 / 9.249
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.753 / 9.851 96.347 / 9.750
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.808 / 9.605 96.395 / 9.617
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 65.55 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.08 1.14














