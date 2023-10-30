(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Lauren Nawrocki

Green Relief Health Launches New Membership Program for Aesthetic Services in Baltimore

- Dr. Lauren NawrockiBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Green Relief Health , a premier medical aesthetics clinic in Baltimore, has launched an exciting new membership program providing exclusive perks on their wide array of cosmetic procedures and services. With four tiers of membership at different price points, the program makes Green Relief Health's cutting-edge treatments more accessible than ever."We're thrilled to be rolling out this new membership program and provide our clients with added value on the aesthetic services they already know and love," said Lauren Nawrocki, DNP CRNP, founder of Green Relief Health. "Whether you are new to cosmetic treatments or a longtime client looking for savings, our membership program has something for everyone."The membership program features four levels - Vitamin Club, Bronze, Silver, and Gold - each with their own set of customized benefits.1. Vitamin Club MembershipThe Vitamin Club Membership is Green Relief Health's introductory package at just $75 per month. It includes:● 15% off all vitamin booster injectionsThis is an ideal way for first-time clients to try Green Relief's IV therapies and injectable vitamins at a reduced rate. Members also get a free analysis of their skin to determine the ideal treatments to address concerns.2. Bronze MembershipStepping up to the Bronze Membership for $100 per month provides:● 10% off Botox, Dysport, and other● 10% off all dermal filler treatments● Free Vitamin B12 injection each month● Free Fire and Ice Facial for your birthdayIn addition to savings on Green Relief Health's most popular injectable treatments, Bronze Members get a rejuvenating facial free on their special day.3. Silver MembershipAt the top tier, the Silver Membership for $175 per month includes:● 15% off Botox, Dysport, and other neuromodulators● 15% off all dermal filler treatments● Free Vitamin B12 injection each month● Free Fire & Ice Facial for member's birthdayWith this package, members save the most on neuromodulators and fillers while also getting one microneedling treatment for collagen induction and skin renewal.4. Gold MembershipThe Gold Membership for $250 per month includes:● 15% off of Botox/Dysport● 15% off of dermal filler services● FREE microneedling session once a year● Free Vitamin B12 shot monthly● Free Fire and Ice Facial for your birthdayThe new membership program applies to a wide range of Green Relief Health's offerings, including:● Botox● Dysport● Restylane● Juvederm● Sculptra● Microneedling● Chemical peels● Laser skin resurfacing● PRP therapy● IV vitamin injections"This program expands access to our cutting-edge aesthetic treatments, while providing member-exclusive perks and savings," said Dr. Lauren Nawrocki of Green Relief Health. "We look forward to helping more patients achieve their beauty goals through this exciting new offering."The program launched on March 1st, 2023 but new members can join at any time. Memberships can be canceled or changed to a different tier with 30 days notice.To learn more or enroll in the aesthetic membership program, visit Green Relief Health's website or call 410-368-0420. Their Baltimore office is located at 7690 Belair Road, Suite 1.About Green Relief Health:Dr. Lauren Nawrocki, DNP CRNP, founded Green Relief Health, a leading medical spa offering cosmetic injectables, laser treatments, body contouring, IV therapy, and beyond. Their team of experienced professionals offer customized aesthetic solutions tailored to each patient's unique needs and goals. Learn more at .

Dr. Lauren Nawrocki

Green Relief Health

+1 410-368-0420



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Green Relief Health