Business Reporter: How To Stand Out On A Mature E-Commerce Market As A Brand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Seamless service and granular personalisation are the cornerstones of lasting customer loyalty

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, open-source e-commerce platform PrestaShop explain how establishing a long-lasting emotional bond with customers can help brands stand out on a saturated e-commerce market. As today's customer experience is powered by data, it's key that information on habits and needs is collected at each and every touchpoint along the customer journey. Customers in e-commerce are expecting the level of personalisation that they have already got used to in the entertainment industry via personalised recommendations. According to a recent study, 73 per cent of customers expect businesses to understand their specific expectations and for 56 per cent, it's a major requirement that offers – including loyalty programmes and customer service – are adapted to their preferences. To meet these expectations, it's key that brands capture and leverage all relevant data about the customer from browsing and order history to exchanges with customer service to social network activity.When it comes to the interfaces of websites and marketplaces, customers will stick with the ones that are easy to navigate and have fast load times. Equally important are accurate search results, transparency on shipping costs and the availability of a wide range of payment methods. However, to build long-term relationships with customers, vendors must ensure that the communication and interaction with their customers is continuous and take place at the time and via the channel of the customers' choice.To find out more about engaging customers on the e-commerce market, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About PrestaShopPrestaShop is a leading global ecommerce company serving customers in over 190 countries. We provide inclusive, customizable, scalable and well-supported solutions, to empower each entrepreneur to fully own, control and grow their online store. PrestaShop is part of MBE Worldwide (mbecorporate), a commerce-enabling platform which also counts on 3,150+ Business Solution Centers in 52 countries. In 2022, MBE and PrestaShop together unlocked commerce for over 1 million business customers worldwide.

