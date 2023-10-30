Turkish commodity markets see positive trajectory last week

(MENAFN) Commodity markets saw a positive trajectory last week, influenced by ongoing geopolitical risks and the Chinese government's economic support measures. Heightened tensions in the Middle East contributed to rising commodity prices. Concerns persist that the conflict between the Israeli army and the Palestinian group Hamas could potentially spread to other regions.



Supply disruptions are ongoing, particularly in commodity markets, as the Israel-Palestine conflict, which began on October 7, continues despite global reactions.



In the past week, geopolitical risks notably impacted precious metals, except for silver. Gold, in its third consecutive week of gains, closed at $2,005.9 per ounce, marking a 1.2 percent increase. The price of gold per ounce crossed the $2,000 threshold for the first time since the end of July.



Palladium and platinum both rose by 2.2 percent, while platinum gained 0.7 percent. Conversely, silver declined by 1.1 percent. Silver's decline was linked to concerns that the policy rate might remain elevated for a longer duration, as economic data in the U.S. exceeded expectations.



In the over-the-counter market, copper climbed 2.6 percent, led by 1.1 percent, aluminum by 1.7 percent, and zinc by 2.1 percent, while nickel saw a decrease of 2.3 percent.



Regarding energy commodities, Brent oil experienced a 2.8 percent decline last week, mainly due to ongoing worries about economic activity in Europe. In contrast, natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange surged by 18.7 percent.

