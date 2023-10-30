ICC head prosecutor cautions of criminal consequences for impeding humanitarian aid delivery into Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the head prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warning regarding the potential criminal culpability associated with impeding the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, underscoring the severe humanitarian crisis amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.



After his visit to the Rafah crossing, situated between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Karim Khan expressed on the social media platform X, previously recognized as Twitter, that the enduring suffering of individuals, including children, women, and people of all ages, is “profound and it is ongoing.”



“Most fundamentally, at this moment, underline the fact that there should not be any impediment to humanitarian relief supplies going to children, to women and men, civilians. They are innocent. They have rights under international humanitarian law,” Khan emphasized.



“These rights are part of the Geneva Conventions, and they give rise to even criminal responsibility when these rights are curtailed under the Rome Statute.”



The Health Ministry in the blockaded Palestinian enclave reported that the number of Palestinians who have lost their lives in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has reached 8,005. This figure encompasses 3,342 children and 2,062 women.



Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes in Gaza since October 7, which was prompted by a surprise cross-border attack by Hamas.



According to the public broadcaster KAN, the Gaza war has resulted in the deaths of more than 1,538 Israelis since its outbreak.



Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, declared on Saturday that the army was "expanding its operations" and entering the "next phase of our war against Hamas."



Due to Israel's blockade of the enclave, Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants are also struggling with food, water, fuel, and medication shortages. As of October 21, only few relief vehicles have entered Gaza through the Rafah border point.

MENAFN30102023000045015839ID1107331438