Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Kazakhstan


10/30/2023 7:23:11 AM

Doha - The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the victims of the ammunition depot blast in southern Kazakhstan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery

