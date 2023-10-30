(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Afnan Perfumes Unveils Mesmeric Collections at Beautyworld Middle East 2023 as Platinum Sponsor

DUBAI, UAE - October 27, 2023:

Afnan Perfumes, one of the leading perfume houses in the Middle East, proudly announces its role as a Platinum Sponsor at Beautyworld Middle East 2023. This prestigious event sets the stage for Afnan Perfumes to showcase a varied range of fragrances that redefine the essence of luxury.

Mr. Imran Fazlani, Founder, Managing Director, and Nose of Afnan Perfumes, extends a warm invitation, 'We invite all fragrance enthusiasts and connoisseurs to experience the magic of Afnan Perfumes at Beautyworld Middle East. We will be launching some new fragrances, bringing our vision to life through scent expertise and unprecedented design.'

New Fragrances to Ignite Your Senses: 1. Portrait by Afnan: Immerse yourself in the artistry of scent with Portrait collection by Afnan, explore inimitability in both these unique variants: Abstract and Revival.

2. Supremacy Gala and Tapis Rouge: Our well-recognized Supremacy collection celebrates and welcomes two new feminine fragrances- Gala and Tapis Rouge. Both these variants promise more layers of luxury and charm, presenting a sublime reinterpretation of classic notes.

3. Oud Rising: Oud Rising comes to join Patchouli on Fire and Tobacco Rush, bringing to life the core of the rich traditions of Oud. A fragrant journey of profound elegance.

4. Mystique Bouquet: Mystique is the latest addition to our iconic Bouquet collection. Discover a unique scent that whispers elegance through enchanting notes.

Join us at Beautyworld Middle East 2023 and witness the unveiling of these scented marvels. Our stand, Booth No.: S1-D12, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, awaits your presence from the 30th October to 1st November, 2023.



