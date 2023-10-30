FM Meets Chinese Envoy To Middle East

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met with Special Envoy of the Chinese Government to the Middle East Zhai Jun on Monday to discuss efforts to end the war on Gaza.They also talked about the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza, following international and humanitarian law, and protecting civilians.Safadi emphasized the urgent need to halt the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the ongoing war on Gaza. "If this war persists, it could push the region towards an abyss, with dangerous repercussions on its security."He emphasized the significance of the resolution that was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly last Friday. The resolution, presented by Jordan, highlights the need to cease the ongoing war, safeguard civilians, and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations, said Safadi, thanking China for endorsing and voting in favor of it.He added that this resolution aligns with the shared humanitarian values and principles on which the United Nations was founded.Safadi expressed his gratitude towards China for their stance in the United Nations, which supports the cessation of war and the supply of essential humanitarian aid. He underscored the importance of the Security Council fulfilling its obligations in executing international law, preserving peace, and putting an end to violence and warfare.