Occupation Arrests 1,680 Palestinians Since Beginning Of Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation forces continue to launch massive arrest campaigns in the West Bank, with a total of about 1,680 arrests since October 7th, the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.According to a joint statement published by the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club on Monday, arrests were primarily carried out in the Hebron governorate, followed by the Jerusalem governorate.The statement pointed out that two detainees were killed in the occupation prisons: Omar Daraghmeh and Arafat Hamdan. They were both detained after October 7th.