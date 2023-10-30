Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Eighth Annual KDIPA Report For 2022-2023

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Fahad Al-Jarallah, Deputy Chairman Wafa Al-Qatami, Director General Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and members of the board. During the reception, His Highness the Crown Prince was handed the eighth annual KDIPA report for the financial year of 2022-2023. (end) tm

