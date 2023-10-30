Invitation To Presentation Of Raysearch's Interim Report For The Third Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of
RaySearch's interim report for the third quarter of 2023 on November 17, 2023, at 10.00 am CET. The report will be published on November 17, 2023, at 07.45 am and will be available together with presentation slides on raysearchlabs . Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions.
Link to webcast:
RaySearch Q3, 2023 .
Or dial in to join the webcast:
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]
Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217
[email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
|
RaySearch Press Release October 30, 2023
SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories
MENAFN30102023003732001241ID1107331422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.