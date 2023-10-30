Scinai Immunotherapeutics To Attend BIO-Europe Munich 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Showcasing Scinai's end-to-end cGMP Biologics CDMO services at booth 271

Pursuing partnerships for Scinai's pipeline of novel VHH antibody-based therapies

JERUSALEM, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) today announces that it will be showcasing both its CDMO services, marketed under the brand Scinai Bioservices, and its in-house nanosized VHH antibody-based therapeutics pipeline at BIO-Europe, one of Europe's premier pharmaceutical industry partnering events, taking place Nov. 6 to 8 in Munich, Germany.

Members of the company's executive leadership team will be available to meet with potential partners and clients of the company's end-to-end biologics CDMO services at Scinai's booth 271.

One-to-one meetings may be requested through the BIO partnering platform, accessible to participants after registration through . Interested parties are also welcome to contact Scinai directly through the information provided below.

Leveraging the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products, Scinai's CDMO offers biologic drugs process development and scale-up for protein-based drugs, analytical method development for QC testing and cGMP manufacturing including aseptic filling at FDA/EMA standards to pharmaceutical and biotech clients.

In parallel, Scinai's in-house R&D program is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products primarily for the treatment of autoimmune and infectious diseases. Development is currently centered on a pipeline of innovative nanosized VHH antibody (NanoAb ) therapies addressing diseases underserved by current monoclonal antibody treatments and with large and growing markets, such as psoriasis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, wet macular degeneration and COVID-19.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products primarily for the treatment of autoimmune and infectious diseases. With a state-of-the-art facility for biopharmaceutical product development and manufacturing and highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, Scinai offers end-to-end boutique CDMO services in parallel to developing its own pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized VHH antibody (NanoAb) pipeline targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs. Company website: .

Company Contact

Joshua Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 |

