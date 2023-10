Acreage Introduces Craft Cannabis Brand Superflux To New Jersey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Debuts premium small-batch flower to the Garden State with four limited-edition strains



Launch celebration to be held on November 1st at The Botanist Egg Harbor Township

Full Superflux product line, including award-winning concentrates, to debut by year-end

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the“Company”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U) (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., announced that it will debut its Superflux craft cannabis brand in New Jersey on November 1, 2023. With a next-level strain inventory curated with dedication and passion, the Superflux product line offers unique traits, uncommon terpenes, and uncanny aromas to preserve the true essence of cannabis.

The initial launch will introduce four limited-edition, small-batch flower strains crafted with bespoke genetics, including:



Cherry Lemon Gusher – A hybrid strain bred and selected in-house, bringing together a special cherry-scented Lemon Cherry Gelato, Lemonade Gushers, and Purple Zkittlez, delivering a soft, floral, citrus-berry aroma, and harmonious blending of sweet, floral, and red fruit flavors, like a raspberry mimosa.

Chocolate Cherry OG – A rich, indica-dominant strain, melding some of the most sought-after OG Kush plants with both Black Cherry and Lemon Cherry Gelato, offering a chocolatey rich, grainy sweetness with a creamy gas aroma and hints of fruit.

Red Carpet Runtz – A unique-scented and potent varietal, this indica-dominant strain blends Gelato, Cookies, Afghani, and a sprinkle of OG, giving a savory herbal top note with an underlying sweet gas aroma. Silly Rabbit – Unleashing a complex sweet-meets-gas aroma with distinct notes of sweet cereal milk and light fruity qualities, this indica-dominant strain blends the“Guava” cut of Stardawg, Gelato, Zkittles, and Wedding Cake for some serious genetic pedigree.

“We are thrilled to bring Superflux to New Jersey, an unparalleled craft offering created to celebrate the distinct character of each cannabis plant and the craftsmanship of its cultivators,” said Patricia Rosi, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of Acreage.“What sets Superflux apart is its dedication to quality over quantity, with a mission to offer distinguished products that truly stand out and create next-level cannabis experiences. The exclusive flower launch is just the beginning of Superflux's touchdown in the Garden State, with its award-winning concentrates line, which is powered by its flavorful, terpene-rich flower, expected to debut by the end of the year. With an evolving collection of specially curated, small-batch strains, the Superflux product portfolio is just as unique as each of our consumers in New Jersey, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offering in this exciting market.”

Each strain will be exclusively available for purchase at The Botanist locations in Egg Harbor Township and Williamstown , New Jersey. A Superflux launch celebration with various promotions and raffle opportunities will take place at The Botanist Egg Harbor Township from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023. The full Superflux product offering of flower and concentrates is expected to roll out by year-end, including the brand's Margalope Live Resin Vape which placed first in the High Times Cannabis Cup Illinois: People's Choice Edition 2022 in the vape pen category. With the addition of New Jersey, Superflux is now available across four states, including Ohio, Illinois, and Massachusetts.

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company's national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage's wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning brands The Botanist and Superflux, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, and others. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and each of the documents referred to herein contains“forward-looking information” and ‎‎“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, ‎respectively. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking ‎information. ‎Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as ‎‎“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“estimates”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, ‎or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”, ‎‎‎“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. ‎

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acreage or its ‎subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or ‎implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: the occurrence of changes in U.S. federal Laws regarding the cultivation, distribution or possession of marijuana; ‎the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory, court ‎and Floating Shareholder approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Floating Share ‎Arrangement Agreement; the ability of Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy”), Canopy USA, LLC (“Canopy USA”) and Acreage to satisfy, in a timely manner, the closing conditions to the floating share arrangement among Canopy, Canopy USA and Acreage (the“Floating Share Arrangement”); risks relating to the value and liquidity of the Floating Shares and the common shares of Canopy; Canopy maintaining compliance with the Nasdaq Global Stock Market (the“Nasdaq”) and Toronto Stock Exchange listing requirements; the rights of the Floating ‎Shareholders may differ materially from those of shareholders in Canopy; expectations regarding future investment, growth and ‎expansion of Acreage's operations; the possibility of adverse U.S. or Canadian tax consequences upon completion of the Floating Share Arrangement; if Canopy USA acquires the Fixed Shares pursuant to the Existing Arrangement Agreement without structural amendments to Canopy's interest in Canopy ‎USA, the listing of the Canopy Shares on the Nasdaq may be jeopardized; the risk of a change of ‎control of either Canopy or Canopy USA; restrictions on Acreage's ability to pursue certain business ‎opportunities and other restrictions on Acreage's business; the impact of material non-recurring expenses in ‎connection with the Floating Share Arrangement on Acreage's future results of operations, cash flows and ‎financial condition; the possibility of securities class action or derivatives lawsuits; in the event that the Floating ‎Share Arrangement is not completed, but the acquisition by Canopy of the Fixed Shares (the“Acquisition”) is completed pursuant to Existing Arrangement Agreement and Canopy becomes the majority ‎shareholder in Acreage, the likelihood that the Floating Shareholders will have little or no influence on the conduct ‎of Acreage's business and affairs; risk of situations in which the interests of Canopy USA and the interests of ‎Acreage or shareholders of Canopy may differ;‎ Acreage's compliance with Acreage's business plan for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2020 through December 31, 2029 pursuant to the Existing Arrangement Agreement; in the event that the Floating Share Arrangement is ‎completed, the likelihood of Canopy completing the Acquisition in accordance with the Existing Arrangement Agreement; ‎risks relating to certain directors and executive officers of Acreage having interests in the transactions ‎contemplated by the Floating Share Arrangement Agreement and the connected transactions that are different ‎from those of the Floating Shareholders; risks relating to the possibility that holders of more than 5% of the ‎Floating Shares may exercise dissent rights; other expectations and assumptions concerning the transactions ‎contemplated between Canopy, Canopy USA and Acreage; the available funds of Acreage and the anticipated ‎use of such funds; the availability of financing opportunities for Acreage and Canopy USA and the risks ‎associated with the completion thereof; regulatory and licensing risks; the ability of Canopy, Canopy USA and ‎Acreage to leverage each other's respective capabilities and resources; changes in general economic, business ‎and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets; risks relating to infectious diseases, ‎including the impacts of the COVID-19; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the ‎global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, political risks and risks relating to regulatory ‎change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the ‎interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry‎; and such other risks disclosed in the Circular, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, dated May 1, 2023 and the Company's other public filings, in each case filed with the SEC on the EDGAR website at and with Canadian securities regulators and available under Acreage's profile on SEDAR at Although Acreage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Although Acreage believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Acreage does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider, nor any securities regulatory authority in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction, has reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.‎

For more information, contact:

Carl Nesbitt

Chief Financial Officer



646 600 9181

Courtney Van Alstyne

MATTIO Communications