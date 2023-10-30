Colliers Named On Forbes List Of World's Best Employers 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) has been named by Forbes on the 2023 list of World's Best Employers . Colliers also ranked among the top 10 professional services companies and was the only global, full-service commercial real estate firm to receive this prestigious global employer accolade.



In its seventh year, the Forbes list is based on an independent survey of 170,000 full-time and part-time workers from 55 countries working for multinational companies and institutions. Respondents were asked whether they would recommend their company to others, to rate their employers on facets such as talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility, and make recommendations about employers in sectors or industries besides their own.

“To be considered a Forbes World's Best Employer speaks highly of the collaborative culture we have built and our enterprising professionals who are the driving force behind our success,” said Becky Finley, Global Chief Brand & People Officer at Colliers.“We continue to act on employee feedback and ideas to better our workplace. In turn, our professionals are motivated to take on new challenges and accelerate the success of our clients.”

Colliers delivers a world-class experience to its professionals through mentorship programs, training initiatives, employee resource groups, and opportunities to connect and thrive. Colliers' investments in elevating sustainability, inclusiveness, and wellbeing have resulted in being recognized for a number of recent awards including:



IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 , 2023

Forbes Top Female-Friendly Companies , 2022 Forbes America's Best Large Employers , 2021



To learn more about our ESG strategy, focus areas and targets, see our latest Impact Report .

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $99 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at colliers , Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Andrea Cheung

Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications



416-324-6402





Tags commercial real estate forbes best employers