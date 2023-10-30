Guardian Capital Announces Estimated Final Distributions For Merging Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the previously announced mergers of the exchange-traded funds listed below (the“ Merging ETFs ”), Guardian Capital LP (“ Guardian Capital ”) announces the estimated final distributions (the“ Distributions ”) for the Merging ETFs. Please note that these are estimated amounts as of October 30 , 2023 and include certain forward-looking information, which may cause the Distributions to change before the completion of the mergers on November 3, 2023 .



Merging ETF Series of

ETF Units TSX

Ticker Estimated

Distribution Amount

(per ETF Unit) as at

October 30, 2023 Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF Hedged ETF Units GDEP $0 Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF Unhedged ETF Units GDEP.B $0 Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF Hedged ETF Units GDPY $0 Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF Unhedged ETF Units GDPY.B $0 Guardian Canadian Bond ETF ETF Units GCBD $0.0300

Each of the Merging ETFs is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that it has earned in the year. The Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income as of the date of the mergers. The Distributions will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and the resulting ETF units immediately consolidated so that the number of ETF units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their ETF units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, the Distributions (if any) will be reinvested on or about November 3, 2023 to unitholders of record on November 3, 2023. The ex-dividend date in each case is November 2, 2023.

Guardian Capital expects to announce the final, confirmed Distribution amounts (subject to any further revisions to the per ETF unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date), on or about November 6, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or“ CDS ”) and will be posted on the Guardian Capital website in early 2024.

Guardian Capital provides estimated distributions for information purposes only. These estimates are not intended to be, nor should they be construed to be, legal or tax advice to any particular person.