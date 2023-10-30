Neumora Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Conferences In November

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company redefining neuroscience drug development, today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in November:





Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 5th Annual INI Conference: Members of management will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 1:50 PM ET in New York, NY.

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference: Members of management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of each event will be available on the events and presentations section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcasts will be available following the completion of the events and will be archived for up to 30 days.

