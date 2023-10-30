Flash News: OKX Web3 Collaborates With Chinese Ape Club For Upcoming Apefest

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 30, 2023.



OKX Web3 Collaborates with Chinese Ape Club for Upcoming ApeFest

OKX Web3 today announced a collaboration with the Chinese Ape Club (CAC) to issue 2,000 co-branded NFTs. This is in celebration of the upcoming ApeFest party at PMQ in Hong Kong.

These exclusive, limited-edition NFTs are available to claim for free on the OKX NFT Marketplace Launchpad ; among the 2,000 NFTs, 15 are classed as "gold-class NFTs." Holders of these "gold-class NFTs" will be able to redeem a free ticket to the APE Cosplay Party , which is an ApeFest side party scheduled to take place from November 2 at 19:00 to November 3 at 01:00 (UTC+8).

The ApeFest party, organized by Bored Ape Yacht Club , is scheduled to take place from November 3-5 and promises an unforgettable experience that brings together the ever-growing community of NFT art enthusiasts, collectors and creators.



