Global Superfood Market Size & Share To Surpass $361.2 Billion By 2030 | Vantage Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Superfood Market is estimated to be valued at USD 361.2 Billion by 2030 at an exponential growth of 10.5% in the next seven years.
Growing customer demand for healthy and sustainable food products, rising disposable incomes in developing countries, continued government efforts to reduce the cost, and rising awareness among middle-class people regarding the health benefits of Superfoods are essential factors driving the demand for the global Superfood market.
The Report Provides Insights on the Following Pointers Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
Effective social media marketing and innovative branding initiatives drive the Superfood market as industry players endorse celebrities and influencers to spread awareness among the people. The use of Superfood ingredients in the personal care industry in products like shampoos, lotions, etc., is rising rapidly. Also, growing consumer demand for RTE healthy products is driving growth opportunities in the industry.
Factors Affecting the Growth of the Superfood Industry
The development of the Superfood market may be impacted by a number of variables. Some of these factors include:
Consumers nowadays are becoming more health conscious and more aware of the health benefits of Superfoods as they help to reduce risks of several severe diseases such as chronic illness; as a result, demand for Superfood products is increasing. The rise in demand for healthy and sustainable food options drives the Superfood market as it is more organic and beneficial than conventional food products. The growing functional foods and beverages industry is another factor positively influencing the market, as Superfood is commonly used as an ingredient in functional foods and beverages. Governments across the globe are supporting farmers and food companies by giving incentives and subsidies to reduce the cost of Superfood products, driving market growth.
Key Highlights
Based on Type, the Fruits category dominated the market with a significant share of 30.9% in 2022. Among the Distribution Channels segment, the Online Channels class is expected to lead the market during the projected period owing to customers' growing trust in online platforms. The market was ruled by North America in 2022 with a revenue share of 40.3%, owing to the growing popularity of organic products. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.
Prominent Players in The Global Superfood Market Report Scope
Sunfood (U.S.) Nature's Superfoods LLP (Singapore) OMG! Organic Meets Good (U.S.) Suncore Foods Inc. (U.S.) Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) Raw Nutrition (U.S.) Barleans (U.S.) Aduna Ltd. (UK) Del Monte (U.S.) Impact Foods International Ltd. (UK) Naturya Bath (UK) Anthony's Goods (U.S.) Mannatech Inc. (U.S.)
Key Trends
One of the main trends in the Superfood market is rising consumer demand for plant-based products. Besides fruits and vegetables, plant-based Superfoods such as grains, seeds, and nuts are becoming popular due to their health benefits, extended shelf life, and convenient storage. Rising disposable incomes due to a growing economy and growing awareness regarding the nutritional advantages of Superfoods among the middle class are driving the demand in India, China, and Brazil. Consumers around the globe are inclined towards easy-to-eat and easy-to-store innovative Superfood products like Superfood powder, snacks, etc., which is another noteworthy trend in the Superfood market .
Key Strategies in Superfood Market
Consumers around the globe nowadays focus on healthy and organic food products, driving the demand for the Superfood industry. Here are crucial insights into key competitors and success strategies in the industry:
Provide a diverse variety of Superfoods according to the needs of different consumer groups. Organize awareness campaigns to educate and update people regarding the health benefits of Superfoods. Build your website and utilize various e-commerce platforms for better reach. Offer innovative and attractive packaging to gain consumer attention. Collaboration and Partnerships with different fitness individuals, institutes, and health centers. Stay updated with the industry trends and adopt new technologies.
Recent Development of the Global Superfood Market
In September 2022, Mannatech Incorporated, a global health and wellness firm, introduced Superfood Greens and Reds products. The business combined 20 additional phytonutrients from fruits, vegetables, and other plants to create Superfood. In November 2022, Naturya introduced a practical Superfood innovation called Chia Pudding. It combines natural fruit powders with powdered and whole Chia seeds. It regulates cholesterol, boosts immunity, and guards against oxidative stress.
Global Superfood Market Segmentation
By Type
Fruits Vegetables Grains & Seeds Herbs & Roots Other Types
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Online Channels Traditional Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Other Distribution Channels
By Region
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
Highlights From Segments
Type Analysis
The fruits segment dominated the Superfoods industry with the largest revenue share of 30.9% in 2022. High nutrient content includes antioxidants and vitamins which are beneficial for several diseases with no side-effects and easy availability, driving its demand in the market. The grains and seeds segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Distribution Channel Analysis
The Online Channels segment dominated the Superfoods market with notable market share at a healthy growth rate in 2022. The availability of a wide range of Superfood items and the growing trust of customers over online platforms is responsible for its dominance.
Scope of the Report:
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 162.5 Billion
| Revenue Forecast by 2030
| USD 361.2 Billion
| CAGR
| 10.5% from 2023 to 2030
| Base Year
| 2022
| Forecast Year
| 2023 to 2030
| Key Players
| Sunfood, Nature's Superfoods LLP, OMG! Organic Meets Good, Suncore Foods Inc., Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., Raw Nutrition, Barleans, Aduna Ltd., Del Monte, Impact Foods International Ltd., Naturya Bath, Anthony's Goods, Mannatech Inc.
| Customization Options
| Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Regional Analysis
North America led the Superfood market growth in 2022. The main factors driving the region's dominance are highly developed farming infrastructure, growing popularity of organic products with high nutrient content, increasing emphasis on R&D, and well-organized distribution channels. The Superfood industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a very notable growth rate between 2023 and 2030.
