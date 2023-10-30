Neogrowth Delivers Strong Performance In Q2 FY24, Reports Assets Under Management Up By 49% To INR 2,298 Crore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 30th, 2023: NeoGrowth, the MSME-focused digital lender in India, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30th, 2023.



Performance Highlights of Q2 July'23 – September'23:



Asset under management (AUM) up by 49% YOY to INR 2,298 Crore

Disbursements increased by 40% to INR 674 Crore from INR 483 Crore in the same period last FY

Capital adequacy (CRAR) at 30.4%, well above the regulatory requirement of 15%

Net non-performing assets (NNPAs) at 1.6%

Return on assets (ROA) at 3.4%

Operating cost to net revenue at 37.1%

Return on Equity (ROE) at 12.3%

Profit before Tax (PBT) at INR 25 Crore in Q2 FY24



Mr. Arun Nayyar, Managing Director & CEO, NeoGrowth, said:

"We are proud to have achieved a significant milestone in our journey towards profitable growth. The Q2 FY24 results demonstrate our continued focus on growth and profitability. Our strong performance highlights our commitment to keeping it simple for our customers with innovative product offerings. With our strong data science and analytics capabilities, we continue to strengthen our customer selection process and risk management. We are confident of the future and will continue to power ahead by harnessing the strength of the Digital Public Infrastructure and maintaining the highest levels of governance.”



NeoGrowth currently has ~26,000 active MSME borrowers in 75+ industry segments, across 29 locations. The company has disbursed over INR 11, 000 Crore in loans and engaged with over 1,50,000 MSMEs.



NeoGrowth follows a flow-based lending model and analyses the digital financial transactions of MSMEs to assess their creditworthiness. The company leverages India's expanding digital payments ecosystem combined with its own robust data and analytics capabilities. NeoGrowth is among the first in the industry to adopt the Account Aggregator ecosystem. The digital lender's strong growth is driven by its holistic product suite, robust data-driven underwriting model, deep customer connect, strong data science capabilities, and analytical models across the value chain.



In December 2022, the company raised INR 300 Crore in Series D fundraise, led by the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO.





About NeoGrowth:



NeoGrowth was founded by Dhruv Khaitan and Piyush Khaitan a decade ago. NeoGrowth is a new-age lender, with a focus on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). It is a Systemically Important, Non-Deposit taking Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-SI), offering a wide range of products tailored to the dynamic needs of small businesses. Its data science and technology-led approach enable it to offer quick and hassle-free loans to MSMEs across 75+ segments across 25+ locations in India. NeoGrowth offers a unique daily repayment option to its customers with multi-channel repayment modes. It has served and engaged with 1,50,000+ businesses and supported them with their growth ambitions. It not only helps small businesses grow but also drives financial inclusion making a positive social impact.



Founded by industry veterans, its Board of Directors comprises experts, who guide the leadership team toward its strategic goals. NeoGrowth is also backed by renowned investors, namely Omidyar Network, Lightrock, Khosla Impact, Accion Frontier Inclusion Fund – Quona Capital, 360 One Asset, WestBridge, FMO, and Leapfrog Investments.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Ankit Happy

Email :