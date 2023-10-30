Thyroid Function Test Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 2.6 Bn By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thyroid Function Test Market

Increase cases of thyroid disorders, surge in prevalence of lifestyle diseases,increase in consumption of alcohol & tobacco are key factors impacting the market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Thyroid Function Test Market was valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021. A 5.4% CAGR is expected from 2022 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is expected to gain US$ 2.6 Bn.A thyroid function test, also known as a thyroid test, assesses the levels of hormones produced by both the thyroid gland and the pituitary gland in the brain. It's important to note that the accuracy of thyroid test results may be influenced by medications, including vitamin supplements and herbal remedies. Therefore, it is crucial to undergo these tests under the guidance and recommendation of a medical professional.Get Sample Copy of the Report:Alcohol consumption is recognized as a significant risk factor for disease and disability. On a global scale, high-income countries in developed regions have the highest rates of alcohol consumption, with approximately 50.1% of the adult population in the United States regularly consuming alcohol. Numerous studies have highlighted a negative correlation between alcoholism and the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid (HPT) axis.Regular alcohol intake suppresses the production of peripheral thyroid hormones, resulting in the release of T3 and T4, while also reducing the activity of type II 5'-deiodinase, thereby impacting metabolic function. This can ultimately lead to the development of hypothyroidism. Furthermore, tobacco use can also bring about alterations in thyroid function tests, such as decreased TSH levels and increased levels of thyroid hormones.Key Developments in the Thyroid Function Test Market.Roche introduced the Elecsys Thyroid Function Test, a high-performance immunoassay that measures thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), free triiodothyronine (FT3), and free thyroxine (FT4) levels. This assay offers enhanced sensitivity and precision..Abbott launched the ARCHITECT Free Thyroxine (FT4) assay, designed for use on the ARCHITECT family of analyzers. The assay provides accurate measurements of FT4 levels, aiding in the diagnosis and management of thyroid disorders.Do you have any query regarding this research? Ask your Query:.Siemens Healthineers developed the ADVIA Centaur XP Thyroid Function Test, which measures TSH, FT3, and FT4 levels. This test offers improved accuracy and shorter turnaround times in clinical laboratories..Bio-Rad Laboratories expanded its thyroid function test offerings with the introduction of the BioPlex 2200 Free T3 and Free T4 assays. These assays provide clinicians with accurate measurements of FT3 and FT4 levels.In the forecast period, the diagnostic laboratories sector is expected to hold a substantial portion of the market share. This projection is attributed to the growing adoption of advanced technologies within these facilities. According to a recent study, TFT algorithms could be integrated into diagnostic laboratories with no compromise in therapeutic precision. Such integration has the potential to reduce direct costs and, simultaneously, safeguard patients from the repercussions of low-value healthcare practices.Key Players in Thyroid Function Test Market.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Abbott Laboratories.DiaSorin S.p.A..Danaher Corporation.Siemens Healthineers.Merck KGaA.bioMérieux SA.Qualigen Inc..Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.Market SegmentationType.TSH Test.T4 Test.T3 Test.OthersHave Any Query? Ask Our Experts:End-user.Hospital-based Laboratories.Diagnostic Laboratories.Research Institutes.OthersMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is Anticipated to Hold a Value worth US$ 12.8 Bn by 2030Demand for Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Size,Trends,Analysis,Scope,Growth Drivers

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+ +1 518-618-1030

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube