Azerbaijan Finds Homemade Artillery Devices Of Armenian Separatists In Karabakh (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Inspection of the territory in the Karabakh region resulted in detection of three self-propelled artillery installations, which belonged to Armenian illegal armed groups, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend .

The ministry said that this armored machinery was created by artificially mounting an artillery gun on a tow-truck equipped with a T-72 tank engine.

Besides, the ministry noted that this installation is capable of firing projectiles manufactured in 1951 with a range of up to 17.5 km.

"It's not excluded that these installations, found in firing positions located in the direction of Khankendi-Shusha, were used by Armenian illegal armed groups for shelling the city of Shusha during local anti-terrorist activities," added the ministry.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures were conducted in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of shelling of Shusha city of Azerbaijan by illegal formations of Armenian armed forces on September 19 using large-caliber weapons, including mortars, Vidadi Farhadov, born in 1967, an engineer of housing and repair service of the State Reserve Department of Shusha city, died from wounds.

