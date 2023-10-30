Azerbaijan Finds Homemade Artillery Devices Of Armenian Separatists In Karabakh (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Inspection of the
territory in the Karabakh region resulted in detection of three
self-propelled artillery installations, which belonged to Armenian
illegal armed groups, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told
Trend .
The ministry said that this armored machinery was created by
artificially mounting an artillery gun on a tow-truck equipped with
a T-72 tank engine.
Besides, the ministry noted that this installation is capable of
firing projectiles manufactured in 1951 with a range of up to 17.5
km.
"It's not excluded that these installations, found in firing
positions located in the direction of Khankendi-Shusha, were used
by Armenian illegal armed groups for shelling the city of Shusha
during local anti-terrorist activities," added the ministry.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures were conducted in the region on
September 19-20, 2023.
As a result of shelling of Shusha city of Azerbaijan by illegal
formations of Armenian armed forces on September 19 using
large-caliber weapons, including mortars, Vidadi Farhadov, born in
1967, an engineer of housing and repair service of the State
Reserve Department of Shusha city, died from wounds.
