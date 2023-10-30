Baku Prepares For Meetings Of General Assembly Of FIA And Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Baku is
preparing for the meetings of the General Assembly of the
International Automobile Federation (FIA), which will be held for
the first time from December 5 through December 8 in the capital of
Azerbaijan, as well as for the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony (one of
the most anticipated events in the field of motor sports), Trend reports.
In addition, meetings of the General Assembly of the
FIA Foundation and the International Tourism Alliance (Alliance
Internationale de Tourisme, AIT) representing the interests of
automobile clubs will be held in Baku.
The final meeting of the FIA General Assembly will be
held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on December 8, and the FIA Prize
Giving Ceremony will be held at the Baku Congress Center.
The decision to hold such a prestigious event in Baku
was made last December at a meeting of the FIA General Assembly in
the Italian city of Bologna. Several countries, including
Azerbaijan, competed for the right to host this international event
in the field of motor sports. As a result of the voting,
Azerbaijan's candidacy was approved from among the applicant
countries.
The meetings of the FIA General Assembly and the award
ceremony in Baku will bring together representatives of motoring
organizations and prominent figures of motor sports from around the
world.
The FIA General Assembly, convened annually or on an
extraordinary basis, is the highest governing body of the FIA and
consists of motorsport federations (clubs) representing member
organizations of the International Automobile Federation. The
purpose of this event, which is held annually in different
countries, is to discuss various topics in automotive sports and
industry.
In general, the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony is
considered one of the most prestigious events in motor sports. The
ceremony, which has been held since 2011, is held following the
results of the FIA General Assembly, and awards are presented in
various categories in the field of motor sports.
The FIA awards ceremonies have so far been held in
Monaco, New Delhi, Istanbul, Paris, Doha, Vienna, St. Petersburg,
Geneva and Bologna. The award ceremony in Baku also promises
unforgettable moments.
