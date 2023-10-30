Azerbaijan Envisages To Increase Minimum Wage In Upcoming Years

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Wages will be
increased and a decent standard of living will be ensured for
everyone in Azerbaijan, as is reflected in the main priorities of
the socio-economic development concept for 2024-2027, Trend reports.
The concept also envisages merging wage systems (except the
state service) into a single platform.
Besides, the concept provides for maintenance of an acceptable
level of the ratio of the net minimum wage to the net average
wage.
The minimum wage in Azerbaijan currently is 345 manat
($202.9).
