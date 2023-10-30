               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Envisages To Increase Minimum Wage In Upcoming Years


10/30/2023 7:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Wages will be increased and a decent standard of living will be ensured for everyone in Azerbaijan, as is reflected in the main priorities of the socio-economic development concept for 2024-2027, Trend reports.

The concept also envisages merging wage systems (except the state service) into a single platform.

Besides, the concept provides for maintenance of an acceptable level of the ratio of the net minimum wage to the net average wage.

The minimum wage in Azerbaijan currently is 345 manat ($202.9).

